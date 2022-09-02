Avera Medical Minute
Reckless driver escaped Lincoln County officers on foot booked 2 days later

Lincoln County Deputies said an attempted traffic stop led to a lengthy pursuit. After losing...
Lincoln County Deputies said an attempted traffic stop led to a lengthy pursuit. After losing the suspect on foot, officers were able to gain custody of him two days later.(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln County Deputies said a failed traffic stop turned into a lengthy pursuit, and the suspect escaped on foot. Officers were still able to gain custody of the suspect only two days later.

According to a Facebook post by the Lincoln County Deputies, officers attempted to stop a white 1999 Ford F250 pickup for speeding and running stop signs just east of Tea. When the pickup did not stop, a pursuit was initiated, which continued through the Tea, Harrisburg, and Lennox areas on county roads. Tea PD Officers spiked the pickup south of Tea, and the suspect driver continued to drive for several miles with deflated tires. The vehicle eventually stopped between Tea and Lennox, and the driver escaped officers on foot. Officers were able to identify the suspect after conducting an investigation.

On Friday, Sept. 2, Lincoln County Deputies spotted the suspect driving a different vehicle near Harrisburg. Deputies successfully conducted a traffic stop and arrested the 35-year-old driver from rural Harrisburg. He was transported to the Minnehaha County Jail and booked in on charges of Aggravated Eluding and other charges related to the pursuit.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Tea Police Department, Lennox Police Department, South Dakota Highway Patrol, and Dave’s Towing.

