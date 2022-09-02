Report finds Sioux Falls officer justified in returning fire against armed suspect

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) released the summary of the June 22, 2022, officer-involved shooting.

Assistant Chief Nick Cook said officers had located a stolen vehicle in a business parking lot in southwest Sioux Falls around 6:52 p.m. Officers approached the car, and the suspect attempted to flee on foot. The suspect produced a knife, and then shortly after, he discarded it and pulled out a gun.

The report found that the suspect had aimed a firearm at the Detective before the Detective fired; therefore, the officer was justified in using his gun. The suspect was not injured but dropped his gun and ran into the street. An officer apprehended him, and a struggle ensued, and shortly after, the officer gained custody. No injuries were reported.

“The video and audio recordings of this incident clearly show that the suspect, Asa Wooden Knife, possessed a handgun and pointed it at the officer,” said Attorney General Mark Vargo. “Wooden Knife posed a clear and present danger, and the officer’s actions were appropriate.”

The Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s office handles Wooden Knife’s charges. Wooden Knife is presumed innocent of all allegations until proven guilty in a court of law. The DCI would like to thank the Sioux Falls Police Department and the Sioux Falls Crime Lab for their assistance and cooperation during the investigation.

The summary and a photograph from a body-worn camera can be found here.

