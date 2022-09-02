Avera Medical Minute
Rock County Tractor Ride visits South Dakota Veterans Cemetery

By Cordell Wright
Published: Sep. 2, 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seventy-seven tractors drove 30 miles from Luverne City Park to the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery to honor veterans who have lost their lives.

The Rock County Tractor Ride began as a conversation at a coffee shop six years ago between Rodger Ossenfort and his friends, and each year they choose a different location.

“We had heard so much about the Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls and probably 30% to 40% of the tractor riders are veterans,” Ossenfort said.

Don Krommendyk, who has participated in the ride since it began, is one of those veterans.

“The guys that were in Vietnam or where ever, a lot of them lost their lives in that fight and this is just a really nice way to honor them,” Krommendyk said.

For many that took part today, this was the first time they had been out to the cemetery.

“When you turn in you see all the flags and it’s just really nice,” Krommendyk said.

“The first time I come over, I came over here a couple of months ago when we decided we were coming here it gave me chills,” Ossenfort said.

It is special for veterans to have a memorial so close to home.

“You’d have to travel quite a ways, to Minneapolis or wherever, with it being here so close, I think it’s ideal,” Ossenfort said.

It provided a great opportunity for everyone who participated to not only enjoy each other’s company but also honor those who have served.

“I think a lot of them will come back here,” Ossenfort said.

