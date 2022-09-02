Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Roosevelt prepares for Dakota Bowl 44 with QB who impressed his coach in week one

Riders QB threw 52 passes against Lincoln
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:03 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 44th Annual Dakota Bowl is Saturday night at McEneaney Field and it could be a quite a shootout between O’Gorman and Roosevelt. The Knights threw 6 TD passes in their win over Brandon Valley which is a little unusual for O’Gorman.

And Jackson Brouwer threw 52 times for Roosevelt in the Riders loss to Lincoln. And what impressed Kim Nelson the most was how he stood right in their under challenging circumstances. ”Even at the end of the game he was stepping into the pocket and making some nice throws. So he grew up a lot physically and mentally as far as being a leader and knowing that things aren’t always going to go your way but you just have to keep playing. So yeah, he was throwing them hard and trying to win right down to the end so I was really proud of him for that,” says the Roosevelt Head Coach.

The Knights actually only threw it 19 times, but 6 of those ended up in the end in their 55-20 win over Brandon Valley. So this could be a wide open game Saturday at 7 at the MAC.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Bellamy is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after...
Man in coma after stung by bees 20,000 times, family says
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Inflation & rising costs force Avera to reduce staff
police lights
Police: Two teens in hospital after shots fired in Sioux Falls
Christine Faulds used an inversion table, a piece of workout equipment designed to stretch your...
Woman stuck upside down in gym uses smart watch to call 911

Latest News

NSIC Football recap from Thursday with USF, Augie and Northern all winning on opening night
NSIC Football season kicks off as Augie, USF and Northern all get wins, SMSU edged at Duluth
Seth Benson knows his Iowa Hawkeyes can't look past SDSU Saturday
Former Washington Warrior Seth Benson knows his Iowa Hawkeyes can’t look past SDSU Saturday
Hanson dominates Chester in battle of ranked teams Thursday night
Hanson rolls in a battle of ranked teams at Chester 50-0
10pm Sportscast Thursday, September 1st
10pm Sportscast Thursday, September 1st