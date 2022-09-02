Roosevelt prepares for Dakota Bowl 44 with QB who impressed his coach in week one

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 44th Annual Dakota Bowl is Saturday night at McEneaney Field and it could be a quite a shootout between O’Gorman and Roosevelt. The Knights threw 6 TD passes in their win over Brandon Valley which is a little unusual for O’Gorman.

And Jackson Brouwer threw 52 times for Roosevelt in the Riders loss to Lincoln. And what impressed Kim Nelson the most was how he stood right in their under challenging circumstances. ”Even at the end of the game he was stepping into the pocket and making some nice throws. So he grew up a lot physically and mentally as far as being a leader and knowing that things aren’t always going to go your way but you just have to keep playing. So yeah, he was throwing them hard and trying to win right down to the end so I was really proud of him for that,” says the Roosevelt Head Coach.

The Knights actually only threw it 19 times, but 6 of those ended up in the end in their 55-20 win over Brandon Valley. So this could be a wide open game Saturday at 7 at the MAC.

