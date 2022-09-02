Sioux Falls police looking for suspect who asked kids to get in his truck

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said two boys were asked to get into a stranger’s car on their walk home from the bus stop.

Officer Sam Clemens said police received a report at 2:42 p.m. on Thursday saying that a suspect driving a red truck with rust on the bottom asked two children walking near Bailey and Dakota Ave to get in the car. The two boys refused, and the truck drove away. The children described the suspect as a white male with white hair and a beard.

The bus driver did not see anything in the area, and officers investigating the area did not find anything that matched the children’s description of the car or suspect.

Clemens said the boys did what they were supposed to do and told their parents immediately, and the parents were able to contact the police.

Sioux Falls police are continuing their search for the suspect.

