Flandreau community hopes to replace historic bridge

By Baylee Peterson
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FLANDREAU, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Flandreau Crescent Street bridge has been around for decades, but after safety concerns had been raised, the bridge was closed for a number of years and is now in the process of being torn down.

As the concrete crumbles, those in the community are remembering the bridge’s lasting legacy.

Many in the community remembering it’s importance to the community.

“There’s a lot of history for this for a lot of people around here so it is sad to see it go,” said David Kills a Hundred, Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe.

One of those community members is David Kills a Hundred, with the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe.

“The Crescent street bridge as we call it was built back in 1935. It was part of one of the new deal projects that Franklin Roosevelt started up,” said David Kills a Hundred.

Aside from the history, the bridge serves a larger purpose.

‘It’s a link, between the Flandreau Indian school and our community,” said John Schiefelbein, County Commissioner.

This was alarming for the tribe as they heard the news of the bridge being demolished.

“What was really concerning to us was that the Flandreau Indian School the students there were cut off from the community,” said David Kills a Hundred.

The demolition has motivated the tribe to get involved and work with the city in hopes of rebuilding the bridge.

Mayor Dan Sutton for Flandreau says it will take a team effort.

“The Bureau of Indian Affairs, the State of South Dakota, and the City of Flandreau all working together on a joint project and it’s going to get done because of that,” said Mayor Dan Sutton, Flandreau.

While the city is involved, responsibility for the project will fall primarily on the tribe.

“The city has been working very well with us on this one, they were very understanding, they’ve made it very easy for us. So, my hope is that we can reopen the community up that really all we want to do is just rebuild the bridge so everyone has access to it,” said David Kills a Hundred.

Those involved in the project say the demolition of the bridge should be completed this month. The tribe plans to start construction in 2025.

