FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Canton!

Previewing the big 11A rivalry game between Beresford and Canton!
During Football Friday week 2
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A feud is was renewed during our third week of Football Friday with Beresford traveling 24 miles north to play Canton for the first time in four years and the 95th time overall.

Our Tailgate Tour pulled into Canton to preview the big game. Above you can hear from C-Hawk head coach Rich Lundstrom, see our Dakota News Now Sports Puppy’s pick and a special appearance from the Canton & Beresford cheerleaders! Below we hear from Watchdog head coach Scott Ebert!

Prior to game at #3 Canton

