FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 2 (9-2-22)

Featuring highlights from 16 games!
Part 1 of the show
By Mark Ovenden and Cooper Seamer
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - High school football is fully underway across the Dakota News Now viewing area with Southwest Minnesota preps kicking off this week to join South Dakota and Northwest Iowa!

Our third show featured highlights from 16 games across the region.

In the video viewer ABOVE you can watch highlights from:

-RC Central @ Lincoln

-Jefferson @ Washington

-SF Christian @ West Central

-Vermillion @ Lennox

-Chamberlain @ Dakota Valley

-Beresford @ Canton

-Pierre @ Brookings

-Sioux Valley @ EPJ

-Clark/Willow Lake @ Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan

In the video viewer BELOW you can watch highlights from:

-Hamlin @ Garretson

-Viborg/Hurley @ Canistota

-Kadoka @ Lyman

-De Smet @ Dell Rapids Saint Mary

-Estherville @ West Lyon

-SBL @ Central Lyon

-West Sioux @ Sioux Center

Second half of show

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

