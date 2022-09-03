FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 2 (9-2-22)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - High school football is fully underway across the Dakota News Now viewing area with Southwest Minnesota preps kicking off this week to join South Dakota and Northwest Iowa!

Our third show featured highlights from 16 games across the region.

In the video viewer ABOVE you can watch highlights from:

-RC Central @ Lincoln

-Jefferson @ Washington

-SF Christian @ West Central

-Vermillion @ Lennox

-Chamberlain @ Dakota Valley

-Beresford @ Canton

-Pierre @ Brookings

-Sioux Valley @ EPJ

-Clark/Willow Lake @ Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan

In the video viewer BELOW you can watch highlights from:

-Hamlin @ Garretson

-Viborg/Hurley @ Canistota

-Kadoka @ Lyman

-De Smet @ Dell Rapids Saint Mary

-Estherville @ West Lyon

-SBL @ Central Lyon

-West Sioux @ Sioux Center

Second half of show

