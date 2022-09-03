Pollinator Celebration Day at Good Earth State Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, play a key role in the ecosystem, especially in the midwest. This is why Good Earth State Park is hosting a Pollinator Celebration Day, to spread awareness about the essential creatures.

Park Naturalist, Jen Stahl, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the event.

