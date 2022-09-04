3 Northwestern loses shootout at #1 Morningside

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (Northwestern Athletics) – The No. 3-ranked Northwestern College football team (0-1, 0-1 GPAC) opened the 2022 schedule, falling just short against No. 1-ranked Morningside (1-0, 1-0 GPAC), 30-29, from Elwood Olsen Stadium on the campus of Morningside University. “

It was a great game and that’s what you expect when these two teams get together,” noted head coach Matt McCarty. “You learn a lot about yourself and unfortunately we came up on the short end. We learned a lot about ourselves and we will get better from this.”

The first big chunk play came on the second drive as Blake Fryar (Jr., Waukee, Iowa) found Cade Moser (Sr., Rock Valley, Iowa) on the near sideline for a 26-yard reception. The drive would end with Fryar finding Michael Storey (Sr., Spencer, Iowa) in the corner of the endzone for a 26-yard touchdown strike on a beautifully thrown over-the-shoulder pass.

Morningside would respond the next possession with a touchdown of their own thanks to a 60-yard touchdown pass from Joe Dolincheck. A quarterback scramble on fourth-and-six would give the Red Raiders a fresh set of downs on the Morningside 20-yard line. Logan Meyer (So., Alvord, Iowa) would punch it in from two yards out to retake the lead in the final minute of the opening quarter, leading 14-7.

Northwestern would threaten late in the first half with the score knotted up at 14-14 with a first-and-goal from just outside the goal line. However, the Red Raiders would be unable to put any points on the board heading into the halftime break. Fryar would end the half with 110 yards through the air on 11-16 passing with one touchdown toss, plus 48 yards on the ground.

Morningside opened the second half on a drive, but it would come to an abrupt stop as Noah Van’t Hof (Sr., Lester, Iowa) picked off Dolincheck at the NWC one-yard line. Morningside’s defense would come up with a sack in the end zone on third down, giving them the 16-14 lead with 12:34 left in the third quarter. Morningside would tack on a touchdown later in the quarter to take the 23-19.

Getting just his second game of snaps at quarterback in his career, Jalyn Gramstad (So., Lester, Iowa) would come in once again for some snaps at quarterback and he would lead a drive down the field and cap it off with an 11-yard scamper into the end zone to cut into Morningside’s lead, trailing 23-21 with just over a minute left in the third quarter.

“Jalyn is an outstanding athlete, one of the best on our team,” said McCarty. “Blake also played really well, but Jalyn was just a nice change of pace for us in the second half.” Trailing 30-21 with the Mustangs driving, the Red Raider defense stepped up with a huge fumble recovery by Jaden Snyder (Sr., Larchwood, Iowa) to setup shop with five and a half minutes left on the clock.

A huge completion to down the near sideline from Fryar to Storey for 33 yards, sets up the ensuing play that ends in a 22-yard touchdown toss to Blake Anderson (Sr., Oakland, Neb.). A successful two-point conversion, to Anderson, cut the Morningside lead down to 30-29 with 4:02 left on the clock.

“Blake is an outstanding competitor. We got some competitors,” noted McCarty. “They’re hurt right now but they understand we’ve been in this position before.”

A fourth-and-four for the Mustangs with 2:16 to go, Morningside would convert to keep the drive alive. Northwestern would start using their time outs, but another first down conversion would seal the victory for Morningside, 30-29.

