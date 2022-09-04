Jacks’ low-scoring upset bid falls short at Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (SDSU Athletics) - Iowa won the battle for field position all day, turning two second-half safeties into the decisive points in a 7-3 victory over South Dakota State in the college football opener for both teams Saturday before a sellout crowd of 69,250 at Kinnick Stadium.

SDSU, ranked second in the Stats Perform Football Championship Subdivision media poll and third by the FCS coaches, seemingly played out of the shadow of its own goal line throughout the afternoon. Thanks to the punting by the Hawkeyes’ Tory Taylor, six Jackrabbit drives started inside their own 10-yard line, including three inside the 5. Compounding the Jackrabbits’ field-position woes were a number of false-start penalties.

Overall, SDSU was penalized 12 times for 66 yards, with Iowa flagged two times for 15 yards. Iowa, which missed a 40-yard field goal on its second drive of the game after being given a short field after a shanked punt, put the first points on the board later in the first quarter on a 46-yard field goal by Aaron Blom. The only drive for the Jackrabbits that started in Iowa territory resulted in their only points of the game.

Linebacker Caleb Francl’s interception and 17-yard return late in the second quarter set SDSU up at the Iowa 38. After picking up one first down on a 12-yard pass from Gronowski to Isaiah Davis on third-and-10, Hunter Dustman knotted the game at 3-all with a 44-yard field goal. Defenses continued to dominate throughout the rest of the game, with neither team reaching the 200-yard mark in total offense.

Iowa grabbed the lead with a few ticks over four minutes remaining in the third quarter. Following a Taylor punt that pinned the Jackrabbits at their own 1, Jack Campbell broke through the line and tackled Davis in the end zone for the first of two safeties. Campbell led the Hawkeyes with 12 tackles.

SDSU stayed within striking distance as Adam Bock, from nearby Solon, Iowa, came away with the Jackrabbits’ second takeaway of the game by ripping the ball away from Leshon Williams at the 7-yard line after the ensuing free kick. Bock posted a game-high 13 tackles.

Despite the momentary shift in momentum, the Jackrabbits couldn’t get their offense on track against a stout Iowa defense, giving up their second safety late in the fourth quarter when Gronowski was sacked in the end zone by Joe Evans. Iowa finished with a 166-120 advantage in total offense. Williams led the Hawkeyes’ ground game with 72 yards on 24 carries, while Spencer Petras completed 11-of-25 passes for 109 yards.

Arland Bruce paced Iowa receivers with five catches for 68 yards. For the Jackrabbits, Davis tallied 50 rushing yards on 18 carries and was the team’s leading receiver with five catches for 32 yards. Gronowski, making his first start since being injured in the FCS national championship game in May 2021, completed 10-of-26 passes for 87 yards and was sacked four times.

Dustman also handled the punting duties for the Jackrabbits, averaging 41.5 yards on 11 attempts. UP NEXTThe Jackrabbits open the home portion of their schedule next Saturday (Sept. 10), hosting UC Davis in the annual Dairy Drive. Kickoff for the game, which is a rematch of a first-round playoff game last fall, is set for 6 p.m. at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.