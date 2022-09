SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - John Gaskins delivers the highlights from local college and high school games of interest on Saturday.

To see the Jackrabbit highlights at Iowa, click here >> https://www.dakotanewsnow.com/2022/09/04/jacks-low-scoring-upset-bid-falls-short-iowa/

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.