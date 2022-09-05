Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Aberdeen photographer raises over $9k for client battling cancer

Matilyn Hadley joined Tara Heitmann to help draw the winners of the fundraiser for the Hadley...
Matilyn Hadley joined Tara Heitmann to help draw the winners of the fundraiser for the Hadley family.(Dakota News Now)
By Sarah Parkin
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tara Heitmann set a goal to raise $1,000 through a raffle fundraiser for one of her clients battling cancer. After closing the raffle Monday, she was blown away by just how much she was able to raise.

Heitmann has been taking photos for Dan and Sarah Hadley and their four young children since she began her business, Emmy Gray Photography.

When Heitmann found out that Dan had received a devastating cancer diagnosis, she started a raffle to raise funds for the Hadley family.

The raffle received so much support in just a few days that Heitmann decided to up the prize.

”Once we hit $2,000, I put out there on Facebook that if we could get to the $5,000 mark, that I would pick two winners to win free photos for a year. So, each winner gets three photo sessions for the year 2023,” said Heitmann.

That amount was quickly exceeded. When the raffle closed at noon on Monday, Heitmann had generated $9,260 for the Hadley family.

Dan and Sarah Hadley’s oldest child, Matilyn, got to draw the winners.

Sarah says she is shocked by Heitmann’s generosity and the community’s support.

”I would have never in a million years guessed that anybody would help our family like this, you know? When you’re at your worst, you don’t expect something like this. It’s just amazing and the community has just been absolutely amazing,” said Sarah Hadley.

Those funds will help the Hadley family through the tough time to come.

”Right now, my plan is I want to pay out as much of our bills as we can and just make sure that for the next few months that we’re okay with us not working and make sure that our kids have what they need, and trying to keep our lives as routine and normal as we can,” said Sarah Hadley.

Heitmann says she’s just happy she could do her part.

”In the beginning, when we donated to the Go-Fund-Me, I was like, ‘I wish we could do more, I wish I could do more.’ And you know what, we came up with a way to do a lot more, so it was worth it,” said Heitmann.

All of the funds from the raffle will go directly to the Hadley family. Heitmann says she will even covering all the service fees.

Dan Hadley will begin chemotherapy treatment for his cancer on Tuesday. Donations are still being accepted through the Hadley family’s Go-Fund-Me.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot and killed Sunday morning at a home in Arlington, Kingsburg County Steve...
Arlington shooting victim’s name released, DCI declares no threat to public
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Multiple cars are affected by a crash blocking the southbound lane heading towards Sioux Falls...
UPDATE: Multiple cars continued to crash on I-29 near Madison
An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.
Old coins worth nearly $300,000 found under floorboards

Latest News

Dakota News Now at 5:00
Sinless Sweets
New gluten-free, vegan bakery comming soon to Sioux Falls
Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., listens to testimony during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee...
Mike Rounds among the 25 Americans sanctioned by Russia
Governor Noem's comments on pork processing plant spark reactions
Governor Noem’s comments on Sioux Falls pork processing plant spark reaction