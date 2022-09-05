Aberdeen photographer raises over $9k for client battling cancer

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tara Heitmann set a goal to raise $1,000 through a raffle fundraiser for one of her clients battling cancer. After closing the raffle Monday, she was blown away by just how much she was able to raise.

Heitmann has been taking photos for Dan and Sarah Hadley and their four young children since she began her business, Emmy Gray Photography.

When Heitmann found out that Dan had received a devastating cancer diagnosis, she started a raffle to raise funds for the Hadley family.

The raffle received so much support in just a few days that Heitmann decided to up the prize.

”Once we hit $2,000, I put out there on Facebook that if we could get to the $5,000 mark, that I would pick two winners to win free photos for a year. So, each winner gets three photo sessions for the year 2023,” said Heitmann.

That amount was quickly exceeded. When the raffle closed at noon on Monday, Heitmann had generated $9,260 for the Hadley family.

Dan and Sarah Hadley’s oldest child, Matilyn, got to draw the winners.

Sarah says she is shocked by Heitmann’s generosity and the community’s support.

”I would have never in a million years guessed that anybody would help our family like this, you know? When you’re at your worst, you don’t expect something like this. It’s just amazing and the community has just been absolutely amazing,” said Sarah Hadley.

Those funds will help the Hadley family through the tough time to come.

”Right now, my plan is I want to pay out as much of our bills as we can and just make sure that for the next few months that we’re okay with us not working and make sure that our kids have what they need, and trying to keep our lives as routine and normal as we can,” said Sarah Hadley.

Heitmann says she’s just happy she could do her part.

”In the beginning, when we donated to the Go-Fund-Me, I was like, ‘I wish we could do more, I wish I could do more.’ And you know what, we came up with a way to do a lot more, so it was worth it,” said Heitmann.

All of the funds from the raffle will go directly to the Hadley family. Heitmann says she will even covering all the service fees.

Dan Hadley will begin chemotherapy treatment for his cancer on Tuesday. Donations are still being accepted through the Hadley family’s Go-Fund-Me.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.