Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Child, 4, dies in fall from balcony at Fla. resort

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Police say a 4-year-old child died after falling off a third-floor balcony at a Florida resort.

The Panama City Beach Police Department responded around 7 a.m. Saturday to a report of a child that had fallen off a balcony at Laketown Wharf Resort, according to WJHG.

Police say the 4-year-old child fell from a third-floor balcony around 4:30 a.m Saturday. The child did not survive the fall.

Police say the child was found by someone going to the gym.

The child’s family was visiting the area from Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple cars are affected by a crash blocking the southbound lane heading towards Sioux Falls...
UPDATE: Multiple cars continued to crash on I-29 near Madison
Authorities say 31-year-old Aaron Sharpfish from Sioux Falls now faces charges for Simple...
Police: Man faces charges for attempting to prostitute 14-year-old girl in Sioux Falls
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
One person was shot and killed Sunday morning at a home in Arlington, Kingsburg County Steve...
One dead after shooting in Arlington
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’

Latest News

Sen. John Thune discusses reelection bid on Matters of the State
Matters of the State: Sen. Thune talks reelection bid
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard responded to the float plane crash Sunday.
1 dead, 9 missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Stabbings in Canada kill 10, wound 15; suspects at large
Owen Pulscher and Ethan Marts of the Viborg-Hurley area enjoy Wild Water West's lazy river.
Pool partiers soak in last splashes of summer fun