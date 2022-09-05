Avera Medical Minute
Governor Noem’s comments on Sioux Falls pork processing plant spark reaction

By Beth Warden
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Agriculture is the heartbeat of our state, and when there’s a chance for a cooperative to create a pork processing plant, it could be a win for everyone. There is one item of concern, though, and that’s the location.

“I just want a project for the farmers. That’s it. That’s all I want. I don’t want to fight,” said Luke Minion of Wholestone Farms II, LLC.

Minion says he is advocating for over 200 hog producers that could be part of the processing cooperative.

“Recruited by the city of Sioux Falls, recruited by the state of South Dakota, four and a half years of work, and in the final hour, a very small number of people have ginned up a resistance,” said Minion.

A group of residents and business owners doesn’t want the plant within city limits. Robert Peterson of citizens for sustainable Sioux Falls says the project was kept quiet until last fall when Wholestone purchased land for the plant just east of I-229 and Benson Road.

“The fact of the matter is, you don’t get to cry about changing the rules in the middle of the game when you didn’t even tell anybody there was a game going on until the middle of the third quarter,” said Robert Peterson, Executive Director of Citizens for Sustainable Sioux Falls.

Governor Kristi Noem weighed in on the controversy recently on talk radio KELO-am.

“I’ve already had other projects move out of the state—say they’re not coming because of the Wholestone issue,” said Noem.

Both sides of the issue see her comment as a win.

“Governor Noem has it right,” said Minion. “Those that are opposing our project and then have broadened it to amend the ordinance of Sioux falls; they’re doing harm.”

Peterson sees things differently.

“That just shows us that what we’re doing is working. 10,000 voters signed a petition to put this ordinance on the ballot, banning any new slaughterhouses within city limits,” said Peterson

The group against the hog processing plant has retained former U.S. Attorney Brendan Johnson and sent a letter to Governor Noem’s office asking for a revelation of other large industries being recruited by the state.

“No matter the ballot, Wholestone is moving forward,” said Minion, who spoke of their custom butcher shop meat locker.

Voters will decide in November if Wholestone can expand its operation to the ultimate goal of having a large hog processing plant on the same site.

Peterson believes the project would be best suited away from a large group of homes and businesses.

“Just move forward, outside of the city limits,” said Peterson.

