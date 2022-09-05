Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 2 (9-4-22)

Top moments from the week in local college and prep football
Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in local college and prep football
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time this football season we had every level of college and high school action from all three states in our Dakota News Now coverage area. That led to 26 games hitting our airwaves!

Whether played in front of 70,000 or 70o there were some great sights, sounds and moments to relive in our latest edition Gridiron Greatness! Click on the video viewer to check them out!

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple cars are affected by a crash blocking the southbound lane heading towards Sioux Falls...
UPDATE: Multiple cars continued to crash on I-29 near Madison
Authorities say 31-year-old Aaron Sharpfish from Sioux Falls now faces charges for Simple...
Police: Man faces charges for attempting to prostitute 14-year-old girl in Sioux Falls
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
One person was shot and killed Sunday morning at a home in Arlington, Kingsburg County Steve...
One dead after shooting in Arlington
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’

Latest News

During 7-3 loss at Iowa
Jackrabbit defensive effort at Iowa spoiled by miscues
Celebrates victory at Huset's Speedway with his son
Henderson & Reutzel get wins on season’s penultimate night of racing at Huset’s Speedway
Put up 62 on rival Roosevelt
High octane O’Gorman at full throttle in Dakota Bowl win over Roosevelt
Host wins the Tiger Bowl
Harrisburg wins Tiger Bowl and championship rematch with Brandon Valley