Harrisburg wins Tiger Bowl and championship rematch with Brandon Valley

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After each taking opening week losses the Brandon Valley Lynx and Harrisburg Tigers were more interested in picking up their first win rather than re-living the last two years worth of 11AAA Championship meetings.

In that regard the defending champion Tigers got into the win column, winning their Tiger Bowl 27-14 on Saturday night in Harrisburg. Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.