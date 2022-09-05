Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Harrisburg wins Tiger Bowl and championship rematch with Brandon Valley

Tigers win first game 27-14
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Zach Borg and John Gaskins
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After each taking opening week losses the Brandon Valley Lynx and Harrisburg Tigers were more interested in picking up their first win rather than re-living the last two years worth of 11AAA Championship meetings.

In that regard the defending champion Tigers got into the win column, winning their Tiger Bowl 27-14 on Saturday night in Harrisburg. Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple cars are affected by a crash blocking the southbound lane heading towards Sioux Falls...
UPDATE: Multiple cars continued to crash on I-29 near Madison
Authorities say 31-year-old Aaron Sharpfish from Sioux Falls now faces charges for Simple...
Police: Man faces charges for attempting to prostitute 14-year-old girl in Sioux Falls
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Dakota News Now's premier high school football highlight show returns for the 2022 season
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 2 (9-2-22)

Latest News

Put up 62 on rival Roosevelt
High octane O’Gorman at full throttle in Dakota Bowl win over Roosevelt
Deuce Vaughn ran wild in 34-0 win
Yotes have big trouble in Little Apple, fall 34-0
Michael Story's beautiful catch in first quarter grabbed early lead
#3 Northwestern loses shootout at #1 Morningside
Two safeties doom Jacks
Jacks’ low-scoring upset bid falls short at Iowa