Henderson & Reutzel get wins on season’s penultimate night of racing at Huset’s Speedway

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aaron Reutzel and Justin Henderson produced feature triumphs on Saturday evening during the opening night of The Bull Haulers Brawl presented by Folkens Bros. Trucking.

It marked the first win of the season at Huset’s Speedway for both drivers.

Reutzel wired the field during the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig 25-lap main event.

A pair of red flags within the first two laps and cautions on Lap 8 and Lap 16 brought the field to the rear bumper of Reutzel, who powered away on each restart while riding the cushion around the high-banked track. Traffic allowed Carson McCarl early and Jack Dover late to reel in Reutzel, who held onto the point to win by 0.829 seconds.

Ian Madsen capitalized on a last-lap slide job in turns three and four to get by Dover for the runner-up position. Mark Dobmeier hustled from 14th to fourth and Riley Goodno rounded out the top five.

Reutzel set quick time during qualifying before Tim Estenson, Dover and Brendan Mullen posted heat race victories.

Henderson led all 20 laps of the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series main event, holding off Kaleb Johnson by 0.700 seconds.

The feature was slowed by a caution on Lap 8 and a red flag on Lap 9. Otherwise it was smooth sailing for Henderson, who efficiently navigated traffic en route to the 360ci winged sprint car triumph.

Matt Juhl placed third with Eric Lutz ending fourth. Goodno, who started 14th, executed a last-lap pass on Dover to secure the fifth-place finish.

The heat races were won by Juhl, Lutz, Brooke Tatnell and Christopher Thram. Clint Garner was the B Main winner.

The season concludes at Huset’s Speedway on Sunday. The Bull Haulers Brawl presented by Folkens Bros. Trucking features the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 sprint cars and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks.

The gates open at 4:30 p.m. with Opening Ceremonies scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

THE BULL HAULERS BRAWL PRESENTED BY FOLKENS BROS. TRUCKING RACE RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (Sept. 3, 2022) –

Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association/Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 8-Aaron Reutzel (1); 2. 2KS-Ian Madsen (5); 3. 81-Jack Dover (4); 4. 13-Mark Dobmeier (14); 5. 22-Riley Goodno (3); 6. 27-Carson McCarl (2); 7. 16-Brooke Tatnell (6); 8. 88-Austin McCarl (11); 9. 8H-Jade Hastings (12); 10. 7-Justin Henderson (22); 11. 11M-Brendan Mullen (10); 12. 14T-Tim Estenson (9); 13. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (21); 14. 4-Cody Hansen (17); 15. 09-Matt Juhl (7); 16. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (13); 17. (DNF) 101-Chuck McGillivray (18); 18. (DNF) 7W-Dustin Selvage (20); 19. (DNF) 9N-Wade Nygaard (8); 20. (DNF) 10J-Justin Jacobsma (15); 21. (DNF) 14-Jody Rosenboom (16); 22. (DNF) 3P-Sawyer Phillips (19).

Fatheadz Eyewear Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 14T-Tim Estenson (1); 2. 8-Aaron Reutzel (4); 3. 09-Matt Juhl (2); 4. 27-Carson McCarl (3); 5. 13-Mark Dobmeier (6); 6. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (5); 7. 7W-Dustin Selvage (8); 8. 3P-Sawyer Phillips (7).

KND Safety Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 81-Jack Dover (2); 2. 16-Brooke Tatnell (4); 3. 88-Austin McCarl (5); 4. 9N-Wade Nygaard (3); 5. 4-Cody Hansen (7); 6. 14-Jody Rosenboom (6).

Smith TI Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 11M-Brendan Mullen (1); 2. 2KS-Ian Madsen (3); 3. 8H-Jade Hastings (6); 4. 22-Riley Goodno (4); 5. 101-Chuck McGillivray (7); 6. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (5); 7. (DNF) 22K-Kaleb Johnson (2).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 8-Aaron Reutzel, 00:10.744 (3); 2. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 00:10.880 (15); 3. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:10.923 (2); 4. 27-Carson McCarl, 00:10.954 (4); 5. 9N-Wade Nygaard, 00:10.956 (19); 6. 2KS-Ian Madsen, 00:10.969 (11); 7. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:10.976 (21); 8. 81-Jack Dover, 00:11.005 (6); 9. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:11.019 (14); 10. 14T-Tim Estenson, 00:11.059 (9); 11. 7-Justin Henderson, 00:11.061 (17); 12. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:11.096 (5); 13. 51A-Elliot Amdahl, 00:11.098 (1); 14. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:11.143 (8); 15. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, 00:11.161 (7); 16. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:11.165 (20); 17. 14-Jody Rosenboom, 00:11.179 (10); 18. 8H-Jade Hastings, 00:11.195 (18); 19. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 00:11.203 (22); 20. 4-Cody Hansen, 00:11.208 (13); 21. 101-Chuck McGillivray, 00:11.215 (12); 22. 7W-Dustin Selvage, 00:11.276 (16).

Midwest Sprint Touring Series/Midwest Power Series 360 Sprint Cars

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 83-Justin Henderson (1); 2. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (4); 3. 09-Matt Juhl (7); 4. 5-Eric Lutz (2); 5. 22X-Riley Goodno (14); 6. 53-Jack Dover (3); 7. 14T-Brooke Tatnell (8); 8. 20-Brant O’Banion (10); 9. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (6); 10. 24T-Christopher Thram (5); 11. 2-Chase Porter (12); 12. 4-Cody Hansen (18); 13. 24N-Nathan Mills (9); 14. 33-James Broty (16); 15. 5J-Javen Ostermann (20); 16. 40-Clint Garner (21); 17. 12-Troy Schreurs (24); 18. 22-Ryan Leavitt (19); 19. 83H-Sam Henderson (23); 20. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (15); 21. (DNF) 5F-Brady Forbrook (17); 22. (DNF) 22W-Aaron Werner (22); 23. (DNF) 23W-Scott Winters (13); 24. (DNF) 14-Jody Rosenboom (11).

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 40-Clint Garner (1); 2. 22W-Aaron Werner (2); 3. 83H-Sam Henderson (4); 4. 12-Troy Schreurs (7); 5. 8-Micah Slendy (6); 6. 18-Tyler Rabenberg (8); 7. 18D-Dalton Domagala (5); 8. (DNF) 10-Lincoln Drewis (13); 9. (DNF) 5W-Bill Wiese (9); 10. (DNF) 07-Zackary Nelson (3); 11. (DNF) 105-Cody Ihlen (11).

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 09-Matt Juhl (4); 2. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (3); 3. 53-Jack Dover (5); 4. 22X-Riley Goodno (6); 5. 20-Brant O’Banion (9); 6. 40-Clint Garner (7); 7. 18-Tyler Rabenberg (1); 8. 12-Troy Schreurs (8).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 5-Eric Lutz (4); 2. 2-Chase Porter (1); 3. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (5); 4. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (6); 5. 14-Jody Rosenboom (9); 6. 18D-Dalton Domagala (3); 7. 07-Zackary Nelson (8); 8. 5W-Bill Wiese (2); 9. (DNF) 105-Cody Ihlen (7).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 14T-Brooke Tatnell (1); 2. 83-Justin Henderson (5); 3. 33-James Broty (3); 4. 22-Ryan Leavitt (4); 5. 5J-Javen Ostermann (6); 6. 22W-Aaron Werner (7); 7. 83H-Sam Henderson (8); 8. 16-Bobby Rawson (2).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 24T-Christopher Thram (1); 2. 24N-Nathan Mills (2); 3. 23W-Scott Winters (4); 4. 5F-Brady Forbrook (5); 5. 4-Cody Hansen (7); 6. 8-Micah Slendy (3); 7. (DNF) 33B-Scott Broty (6).

2022 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig:

Brooke Tatnell – 2 (June 12 and July 24); Ryan Timms – 2 (May 29 and June 19); Corey Day – 1 (Aug. 28); Mark Dobmeier – 1 (July 17); Lynton Jeffrey – 1 (May 15); Parker Price-Miller – 1 (May 8); Aaron Reutzel – 1 (Sept. 3); and Giovanni Scelzi – 1 (May 22)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series:

Brandon Bosma – 3 (May 8, June 19 and July 24); Dusty Ballenger – 2 (July 17 and Aug. 28); Jack Berger – 1 (July 8); Lee Goos Jr. – 1 (May 22); Sam Henderson – 1 (June 12); and Trevor Serbus – 1 (May 15)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Matt Steuerwald – 3 (May 8, June 23 and Aug. 28); Eric Moser – 2 (June 24 and July 17); Zach Olivier – 2 (May 22 and June 19); Colby Klaassen – 1 (June 12); Shaun Taylor – 1 (July 24); and Cory Yeigh – 1 (May 15)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for the Bull Haulers Brawl presented by Folkens Bros. Trucking featuring the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig and the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 sprint cars plus the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

