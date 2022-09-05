Avera Medical Minute
High octane O’Gorman at full throttle in Dakota Bowl win over Roosevelt

Knights top Riders 62-27
By Zach Borg and John Gaskins
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 44th Annual Bob Burns Dakota Bowl saw offense from the home O’Gorman Knights that the previous 43 likely never have.

A week after putting up 56 in a win at then-top ranked Brandon Valley the Knights offense was peddle to the mettle again on Saturday night against west side rival Roosevelt, throttling the Riders 62-27 in front of a sold out McEneaney Field crowd.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

