High octane O’Gorman at full throttle in Dakota Bowl win over Roosevelt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 44th Annual Bob Burns Dakota Bowl saw offense from the home O’Gorman Knights that the previous 43 likely never have.

A week after putting up 56 in a win at then-top ranked Brandon Valley the Knights offense was peddle to the mettle again on Saturday night against west side rival Roosevelt, throttling the Riders 62-27 in front of a sold out McEneaney Field crowd.

