Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Jackrabbit defensive effort at Iowa spoiled by miscues

Adam Bock named MVFC Defensive Player of the Week
SDSU loses despite holding Big Ten Hawkeyes to just 57 yards rushing and MVFC Defensive Player of the Week effort from Adam Bock
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - “There are no moral victories.”

That’s what South Dakota State head football coach John Stiegelmeier said after yesterday’s 7-3 loss at the University of Iowa, making it clear that while there is plenty to build on, the Jackrabbits expected more and will continue to do so.

Defensively, in particular, SDSU has a lot to be proud of. Playing several new starters, and tested by injuries, they held the Hawkeyes to just 166 total yards, including just 57 rushing, and forced the games only turnovers. For his 13 tackle, forced fumble and fumble recovery effort, Adam Bock was named Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Week today.

The Jackrabbit defense gave them every opportunity to win. State’s offense could not take advantage.. Though Iowa’s top flight defense was as advertised, holding SDSU to 120 total yards, many Rabbit wounds were self inflicted. 12 penalties for 66 yards, many before the snap, made the challenge that much more difficult.

Those are the errors they’ll have to clean up to reach their FCS championship goals.

The Jackrabbits return to Brookings next Saturday for their home opener against UC-Davis at 6:00 PM.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple cars are affected by a crash blocking the southbound lane heading towards Sioux Falls...
UPDATE: Multiple cars continued to crash on I-29 near Madison
Authorities say 31-year-old Aaron Sharpfish from Sioux Falls now faces charges for Simple...
Police: Man faces charges for attempting to prostitute 14-year-old girl in Sioux Falls
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
One person was shot and killed Sunday morning at a home in Arlington, Kingsburg County Steve...
One dead after shooting in Arlington
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’

Latest News

Jackrabbits visit Iowa for first time in program history
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 2 (9-4-22)
Celebrates victory at Huset's Speedway with his son
Henderson & Reutzel get wins on season’s penultimate night of racing at Huset’s Speedway
Put up 62 on rival Roosevelt
High octane O’Gorman at full throttle in Dakota Bowl win over Roosevelt
Host wins the Tiger Bowl
Harrisburg wins Tiger Bowl and championship rematch with Brandon Valley