Jackrabbit defensive effort at Iowa spoiled by miscues

IOWA CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - “There are no moral victories.”

That’s what South Dakota State head football coach John Stiegelmeier said after yesterday’s 7-3 loss at the University of Iowa, making it clear that while there is plenty to build on, the Jackrabbits expected more and will continue to do so.

Defensively, in particular, SDSU has a lot to be proud of. Playing several new starters, and tested by injuries, they held the Hawkeyes to just 166 total yards, including just 57 rushing, and forced the games only turnovers. For his 13 tackle, forced fumble and fumble recovery effort, Adam Bock was named Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Week today.

The Jackrabbit defense gave them every opportunity to win. State’s offense could not take advantage.. Though Iowa’s top flight defense was as advertised, holding SDSU to 120 total yards, many Rabbit wounds were self inflicted. 12 penalties for 66 yards, many before the snap, made the challenge that much more difficult.

Those are the errors they’ll have to clean up to reach their FCS championship goals.

The Jackrabbits return to Brookings next Saturday for their home opener against UC-Davis at 6:00 PM.

