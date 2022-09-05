Avera Medical Minute
Matters of the State: Sen. Thune talks reelection bid, lawmakers question Gov. Noem’s spending

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, Sen. John Thune addresses his bid for reelection, what went into the decision to run, and what he’d like to accomplish on Capitol Hill. Sen. Thune also talks about the Biden Administration’s response at the southern border and student loan forgiveness.

Statehouse reporter Austin Goss joins the program to break down Gov. Noem’s announcement for pay raises for members of the South Dakota Highway Patrol and why the decision is raising questions from lawmakers.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY.

