Mike Rounds among the 25 Americans sanctioned by Russia

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The U.S. imposed sanctions on Russia in an attempt to end the war against Ukraine, and Russia responded with multiple sanctions against select Americans.

According to the Associated Press, the list of Americans banned from ever entering Russia includes actors, business leaders, academics, and government officials and politicians, including Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota.

President Joe Biden, among other lawmakers and business leaders, was banned in a previous round of sanctions.

Dakota News Now has reached out for a statement from Senator Mike Rounds and is waiting for a response.

