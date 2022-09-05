New gluten-free, vegan bakery comming soon to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new gluten-free and vegan bakery has plans to open in mid-September.

Sinless Sweets owner Maggy Pickner curated her menu with her own dietary restrictions in mind. Pickner’s unique creations will be free of gluten, eggs, and dairy, allowing others to enjoy a more guilt-free indulgence.

