Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

No serious injuries reported in Huron patrol car crash

Huron Patrol Vehicle crash
Huron Patrol Vehicle crash(Huron Police Department)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Huron Police Department reported a car crashed into a patrol car that was assisting with traffic control for an annual event.

According to a Facebook post from the Huron Police Department, an officer was assisting with traffic control for an annual event called Andy’s Road Race. The officer parked the patrol along the roadway and activated its red lights when the approaching car did not move into the passing lane and struck the patrol car.

The post says no one was seriously injured, although the car did receive “major damage.”

Officers would like to remind drivers of the Move Over Law, which says drivers must come to a stop before reaching any stopped emergency vehicle that has its red lights flashing. Drivers may only proceed with caution if it is safe to do so.

The Move Over Law also states that if you’re driving on a highway with two or more lanes traveling in the same direction, all cars must merge into the lane farthest from the emergency vehicle within 300 miles. All drivers must also reduce their speed by 20 mph below the posted speed limit. If the posted speed limit is 20 mph or less then drivers only have to reduce their speed by five mph. Drivers may proceed with caution unless otherwise directed.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot and killed Sunday morning at a home in Arlington, Kingsburg County Steve...
Arlington shooting victim’s name released, DCI declares no threat to public
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Multiple cars are affected by a crash blocking the southbound lane heading towards Sioux Falls...
UPDATE: Multiple cars continued to crash on I-29 near Madison
An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.
Old coins worth nearly $300,000 found under floorboards

Latest News

Matilyn Hadley joined Tara Heitmann to help draw the winners of the fundraiser for the Hadley...
Aberdeen photographer raises over $9k for client battling cancer
Sinless Sweets
New gluten-free, vegan bakery comming soon to Sioux Falls
Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., listens to testimony during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee...
Mike Rounds among the 25 Americans sanctioned by Russia
Governor Noem's comments on pork processing plant spark reactions
Governor Noem’s comments on Sioux Falls pork processing plant spark reaction