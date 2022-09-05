No serious injuries reported in Huron patrol car crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Huron Police Department reported a car crashed into a patrol car that was assisting with traffic control for an annual event.

According to a Facebook post from the Huron Police Department, an officer was assisting with traffic control for an annual event called Andy’s Road Race. The officer parked the patrol along the roadway and activated its red lights when the approaching car did not move into the passing lane and struck the patrol car.

The post says no one was seriously injured, although the car did receive “major damage.”

Officers would like to remind drivers of the Move Over Law, which says drivers must come to a stop before reaching any stopped emergency vehicle that has its red lights flashing. Drivers may only proceed with caution if it is safe to do so.

The Move Over Law also states that if you’re driving on a highway with two or more lanes traveling in the same direction, all cars must merge into the lane farthest from the emergency vehicle within 300 miles. All drivers must also reduce their speed by 20 mph below the posted speed limit. If the posted speed limit is 20 mph or less then drivers only have to reduce their speed by five mph. Drivers may proceed with caution unless otherwise directed.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.