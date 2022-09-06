Angela Drake readies herself, efforts for month of suicide awareness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Suicide Prevention Month in South Dakota is what some people think of when September comes around. For Angela Drake, the founder of Fight Like A Ninja, her efforts to raise awareness and continue efforts for suicide prevention are reinforced during these 30 days. She talked about efforts going on throughout the month including the Out of the Darkness Community Walk on Sept 24 at the Levitt.

