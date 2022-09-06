Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Huge Los Angeles school district hit by cyberattack

Such attacks have become a growing threat to U.S. schools.
Such attacks have become a growing threat to U.S. schools.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The huge Los Angeles Unified School District’s information technology systems were targeted by an external cyberattack during the Labor Day weekend, officials said.

Despite the ransomware attack, schools in the nation’s second-largest district were scheduled to open as usual Tuesday morning, a statement said. Such attacks have become a growing threat to U.S. schools, with several high-profile incidents reported since last year as pandemic-forced reliance on technology increases the impact.

“Since the identification of the incident, which is likely criminal in nature, we continue to assess the situation with law enforcement agencies, the LA district said.

A “response protocol” was implemented to mitigate districtwide disruptions, including access to email, computer systems and applications,” it said.

The district said the investigation and response involved the White House, the U.S. Department of Education, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Although the district characterized the cyberattack as a “significant disruption to our system’s infrastructure,” officials did not expect major issues with instruction or such services as transportation and food, but business operations might be delayed or modified.

A ransomware extortion attack in Albuquerque’s biggest school district forced schools to close for two days in January. At the time, the superintendent said virtual schooling in light of the pandemic offered more ways for hackers to access the district’s system.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot and killed Sunday morning at a home in Arlington, Kingsburg County Steve...
Arlington shooting victim’s name released, DCI declares no threat to public
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.
Old coins worth nearly $300,000 found under floorboards
University of North Dakota campus is seen in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Dozens of Native American remains found on University of North Dakota campus
Governor Noem's comments on pork processing plant spark reactions
Governor Noem’s comments on Sioux Falls pork processing plant spark reaction

Latest News

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Canada police surround home in search for stabbing suspect
The gathering was for all union members, from Smithfield employees to electricians, plumbers,...
Union members, candidates meet for picnic and open mic session
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral,...
New UK leader promises to tackle energy crisis, economy
A Dorchester School District 2 mother is looking for answers after she says her son’s teacher...
Teacher accused of using slur to describe Black teacher, has class do cotton-picking exercise