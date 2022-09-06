Avera Medical Minute
Jacks offense vows to be better for facing “toughest defensive challenge of the year” from Iowa

Plenty to learn from in return for Mark Gronowski and debut as offensive coordinator for Zach Lujan
SDSU confident offense will bounce back from 7-3 defeat to Iowa
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - Facing one of the top defensive unit in the FBS was a tall task for quarterback Mark Gronowski, new offensive coordinator Zach Lujan and the rest of the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

They certainly couldn’t have anticipated the way their 7-3 defeat would play out though.

While the Jackrabbit defense did a fine job of its own in holding Iowa to just 166 total yards and forcing a pair of turnovers, the Hawkeye defense was a bit better, holding SDSU to just 120 total yards and forcing a pair of second half safeties that proved the difference in the game.

Whatever SDSU and Lujan’s game plan going in was got drastically changed throughout thanks to an early injury to All-American tight end Tucker Kraft and Iowa punter Tory Taylor’s field flipping punts that often pinned SDSU within the shadow of its own endzone.

For all of it Gronowski says the Jacks will be better for having been thrown into the fire so early in the year.

SDSU will host UC-Davis on Saturday at 6 PM. The concern now is on the status of Kraft who head coach John Stiegelmeier said was in a walking boot following the Iowa game. An update on his status will likely come during Stiegelmeier’s weekly press conference tomorrow.

