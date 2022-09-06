Johnson introduces legislation to ‘Block the Tok’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) introduced the Block the Tok Act, a bill that would prohibit TikTok from accessing U.S. citizens’ user data from within China and block the installation of TikTok on government devices, according to his press release.

Earlier this year, reports indicated the Chinese parent company of TikTok was freely accessing sensitive user data such as passwords, keystrokes, browser history, and voice and facial recognition.

“It might seem trivial to go after an app known for viral dance videos, but TikTok is a national security concern,” said Johnson. “TikTok has more than one billion users, and China is using Americans’ information to advance its communist agenda.”

The press release from Johnson says the Block the Tok Act would put safeguards in place to ensure better user privacy, pursue transparency, and protect our national security.

The bill would:

Prohibit TikTok from accessing user data of United States citizens from within China.

Direct the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to initiate an investigation to determine if TikTok has engaged in unfair or deceptive acts or practices.

Prohibit the installation and use of TikTok at military installations and national security agencies (CIA, NSA, FBI, etc.).

Prohibit the installation and use of TikTok on federal government devices.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.