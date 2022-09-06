Avera Medical Minute
LIVE at 6:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts S.F. Washington at S.F. Jefferson volleyball

Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Washington volleyball team takes on Sioux Falls Jefferson Tuesday night, and Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the game live.

The livestream is available in the video player above. The game begins at 7 p.m. Metro Sports TV’s broadcast will begin 15 minutes before with their pregame show.

Dakota News Now is teaming up with Metro Sports TV to offer free livestreams of high school sporting events this fall and winter. Tuesday night’s game is the first broadcast of the season. All games will also be streamed at metrosports.tv.

