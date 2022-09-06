O’Gorman’s Bergen Reilly playing for United States Olympic level team in Dominican Republic
Believed to be first high schooler on the squad in nearly two decades
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After helping the United States win the Under-19 Pan American Cup this summer Bergen Reilly probably thought she’d be done with international competition for a while and could settle in for a normal senior year of high school at O’Gorman.
Then came a call last Thursday and by 5 AM and, 24 hours later, she was off to Miami to play for the United States Olympic Level Team!
Bergen joining the squad due to a player testing positive for COVID-19. After a brief couple of practices she and Team USA were off with them to the Dominican Republic for the Pan-Am Final Six tournament. She’s believed to be the first high school player to join the Olympic level team since Cynthia Barboza nearly two decades ago.
Wearing her number four as a setter Bergen made her debut off the bench as a setter late during the United States sweep of Mexico. She played again tonight in their 3-1 loss to Puerto Rico.
Round Robin play continues through Thursday followed by bracket and championship play on Friday and Saturday. You can watch livestreams of the game via YouTube HERE .
For a full schedule and statistics check out USA Volleyball’s website HERE .
Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.