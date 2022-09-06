Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

O’Gorman’s Bergen Reilly playing for United States Olympic level team in Dominican Republic

Believed to be first high schooler on the squad in nearly two decades
Stands for national anthem prior to playing for United States' Olympic Level volleyball team in...
Stands for national anthem prior to playing for United States' Olympic Level volleyball team in the Pan-Am Final Six Tournament.(Dakota News Now)
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After helping the United States win the Under-19 Pan American Cup this summer Bergen Reilly probably thought she’d be done with international competition for a while and could settle in for a normal senior year of high school at O’Gorman.

Then came a call last Thursday and by 5 AM and, 24 hours later, she was off to Miami to play for the United States Olympic Level Team!

Bergen joining the squad due to a player testing positive for COVID-19. After a brief couple of practices she and Team USA were off with them to the Dominican Republic for the Pan-Am Final Six tournament. She’s believed to be the first high school player to join the Olympic level team since Cynthia Barboza nearly two decades ago.

Wearing her number four as a setter Bergen made her debut off the bench as a setter late during the United States sweep of Mexico. She played again tonight in their 3-1 loss to Puerto Rico.

Round Robin play continues through Thursday followed by bracket and championship play on Friday and Saturday. You can watch livestreams of the game via YouTube HERE .

For a full schedule and statistics check out USA Volleyball’s website HERE .

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot and killed Sunday morning at a home in Arlington, Kingsburg County Steve...
Arlington shooting victim’s name released, DCI declares no threat to public
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.
Old coins worth nearly $300,000 found under floorboards
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Multiple cars are affected by a crash blocking the southbound lane heading towards Sioux Falls...
UPDATE: Multiple cars continued to crash on I-29 near Madison

Latest News

Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week one of the top rushers in Division Two
Thuro Reisdorfer a thoroughly complete player for Coo
Reacts to being sacked for a safety during 7-3 loss at Iowa
Jacks offense vows to be better for facing “toughest defensive challenge of the year” from Iowa
Buffalo Wild Wings car wins final race of the season at Huset's Speedway
2022 racing season comes to a close at Huset’s Speedway
Hawarden native starting at quarterback for Iowa State
Strong start for Hawarden’s Hunter Dekkers at Iowa State