O’Gorman’s Bergen Reilly playing for United States Olympic level team in Dominican Republic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After helping the United States win the Under-19 Pan American Cup this summer Bergen Reilly probably thought she’d be done with international competition for a while and could settle in for a normal senior year of high school at O’Gorman.

Then came a call last Thursday and by 5 AM and, 24 hours later, she was off to Miami to play for the United States Olympic Level Team!

Bergen joining the squad due to a player testing positive for COVID-19. After a brief couple of practices she and Team USA were off with them to the Dominican Republic for the Pan-Am Final Six tournament. She’s believed to be the first high school player to join the Olympic level team since Cynthia Barboza nearly two decades ago.

Wearing her number four as a setter Bergen made her debut off the bench as a setter late during the United States sweep of Mexico. She played again tonight in their 3-1 loss to Puerto Rico.

Round Robin play continues through Thursday followed by bracket and championship play on Friday and Saturday.

For a full schedule and statistics check out USA Volleyball's website.

