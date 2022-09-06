Avera Medical Minute
Police: Man asks to ‘borrow’ car and fires shot towards victim in Sioux Falls

FRANCISCO BENNETT, MUG SHOT
FRANCISCO BENNETT, MUG SHOT(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported, and two of the three suspects are in custody after an attempted carjacking occurred.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Friday, around 8 p.m. in northwest Sioux Falls., the victim saw the three suspects as he came out of a store and went to his car. One of the three suspects then pointed a gun at the ground in the direction of the driver and said he wanted to “borrow” his car. The victim did not feel comfortable with that, and he drove away and called the police. The victim saw the suspects attempting to run away, so he kept an eye on them and gave the police updates regarding their location.

The officers had a good description of the suspects and found two of them walking a short distance away. Police stopped them and found that the gun in their possession had been stolen from an unlocked car in January. thumbnail_BENNETT, FRANCISCO JOSEPH - #22-10165

The other suspect, Tommy Wheeler, 31, from Sioux Falls, was arrested for Obstruction and Fleeing. Police have not been able to locate the third suspect, a female.

