Police on the scene at Arnold Parks Apartment Complex

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police are on the scene of an incident in the north central part of the city.

There is a large police presence, including SWAT units, near the Arnold Parks Apartment Complex at the corner of North Prairie Avenue and West Bailey Street.

Several roads in the vicinity are blocked off, including the intersections of Prairie Avenue and Russell Street and Prairie Avenue and Rice Street.

We’ll have more details as they become available.

Update: Police have taken one suspect into custody as of 5:45 a.m.

