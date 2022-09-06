Avera Medical Minute
Police: SWAT team helps murder suspect surrender without incident in Sioux Falls

DARRIAN JOHNSON, MUG SHOT
DARRIAN JOHNSON, MUG SHOT(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say after an overnight standoff, the suspect in a murder case surrendered without incident.

Lt. Nick Butler with the Crimes Against Persons section of SFPD said on Monday night, around 9 p.m., a physical altercation occurred between two men and one woman who knew each other. During that physical altercation Kaisean Tyler, a 26-year-old resident of Sioux Falls, was shot. Court documents reveal Tyler was shot multiple times in his back. The suspect fled the scene before the officers arrived at the northwest Sioux Falls apartment and found that Tyler had died.

Butler said throughout the night, officers and detectives spoke to witnesses and determined a suspect and his location. Officers put together an arrest warrant for Darrian Johnson, a 38-year-old Sioux Falls resident located in a nearby apartment building.

The Sioux Falls SWAT team worked overnight to peacefully gain custody of Johnson Tuesday morning, around 5:40 a.m.

Johnson has been charged with First-Degree Murder, Second-Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Drug Felon, and he was listed as a Parole Absconder.

Officers are still working on a search warrant to recover the firearm.

Butler also says that using deadly force is always a last resort and is thankful that the suspect was cooperative and surrendered peacefully.

