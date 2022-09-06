Residents encouraged to sign up for Sioux Falls Citizen Planning Academy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities project Sioux Falls will experience significant growth by 2040 and are asking for the public’s input on city planning projects.

Sioux Falls is expected to grow from the current 190,000 population to 280,000 persons by 2040, with the possibility of the metro area population reaching 325,000. Officials say the city size could expand from 78 to 120 square miles in area. With such rapid growth, the city will be faced with challenges and opportunities for development. The City of Sioux Falls Planning Academy is an opportunity for Sioux Falls Citizens to assess and discuss the future of the city.

Offered by the City’s Planning and Development Services division, the goal of the Academy is to empower people to gain a better understanding of community planning and development, according to a press release from the city. Participants will come away not only with a sense of how city planning helps shape our community but also the importance that engagement and participation in local affairs play in the development of our community.

More on the Academy

Anyone who is a Sioux Falls resident is encouraged to sign up for the Citizen Planning Academy. The academy will be held on Thursday evening, Oct. 6, and Monday evening, Oct. 17, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The classes will be conducted at City Center, 231 North Dakota Avenue, and there is an option for virtual attendance on the WebEx meetings platform. Topics will include an overview of city planning, comprehensive planning, planning engagement, zoning, housing development, planning roads, and other items suggested by citizens.

If you want to participate, please respond so that we may confirm seating and logistics. RVSP online at SiouxFalls.Org/PlanningAcademy, or contact the Sioux Falls Planning Office at 367-8891, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Applications are due by 5 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.