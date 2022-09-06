Safe Harbor opens Advocate Space on NSU campus

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Northern State University has partnered with Safe Harbor to provide an on-campus Advocate Space for victims of abuse.

Northern State Title IX Coordinator Krista Bau wanted to bring more resources to campus, so she called Safe Harbor.

”Prior to becoming the Title IX Coordinator, I had worked alongside Safe Harbor in a capacity and knew of their resources and support to the community. As I stepped into this role, I thought, what better way to bring that community resource to campus for students, faculty and staff to have access to?” said Bau.

Safe Harbor Outreach Coordinator Jordan Kulczyk will be available by walk-in or an appointment set up by texting 605-622-0104 to provide support for victims of abuse, whether the incident occurred on or off campus.

”That can be domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault or even stalking. It kind of can be anything that can also work with protection orders so that we can help with those if they don’t go through the school. So, we can do those here as well and then we can also do referrals to a lot of other places in town as well,” said Kulczyk.

Bau says the partnership is a way to provide a neutral form of support for those who might not want to report incidents to the university.

”We always are there to support individuals and prohibit sexual violence, however, we want to provide access to people to get the support that they need. Sometimes, taking away maybe the relationship that we have with students, faculty or staff and providing a neutral resource or community advocate might be beneficial to them,” said Bau.

Kulczyk says she wants wants the experience to be as comfortable as possible for the victim.

“If they’re not comfortable going to Krista or someone else on-campus, that’s also something else that we can do. If they don’t even want to meet here, we can also meet at Safe Harbor and have a different form of environment so it feels a little bit different, maybe a little bit more safe, but having different ways of being comfortable speaking about what happened to them,” said Kulczyk.

Both Safe Harbor and NSU hope that by providing an outside resource, victims will be more likely to report incidents of abuse.

“Things on campus don’t come out as often as we kind of expect. It’s very very low and there’s a lot of low numbers, but it happens more often than we think. So, just having someone here, a presence of having a support system, I think might help students come forward and shine the light on something that’s not so known,” said Kulczyk.

The Advocate Space will be open every first and third Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in room 222 of the Avera Student Center.

