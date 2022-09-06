Avera Medical Minute
Sanford Health opens new clinic in Harrisburg

Sanford Clinic in Harrisburg
Sanford Clinic in Harrisburg(Sanford Health)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health announced a new clinic to open in Harrisburg.

Sanford Health will officially open its new Sanford Harrisburg Clinic, located near the corner of North Cliff Avenue and Willow Street in Harrisburg, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to a press release from Sanford Health.

“Sanford Health has always made it a priority to invest in the communities it serves and provide our patients with the best possible care close to home,” said Andy Munce, vice president of operations at Sanford Health in Sioux Falls. “That’s exactly what we are doing in Harrisburg. We’re bringing what’s important to families to the fastest growing community around Sioux Falls, which is care close to home.”

The 16,000-square-foot clinic features 26 clinical exam and procedure rooms, housing family medicine, pediatrics, women’s, and behavioral health services. There will also be a lab, radiology, and ultrasound located inside the clinic. Mammography appointments will be available on days when the Edith Sanford mammography truck is located at the clinic. Like many Sanford clinics in the Sioux Falls area, Sanford Harrisburg Clinic will also feature an attached Lewis Drug retail pharmacy for convenient prescription pickups for patients after their clinic visit.

“For many in Harrisburg, this clinic is just a mile or two away from their home,” said Dr. Joseph Segeleon, vice president and medical officer, Sanford Children’s. “This clinic will make it much closer and more convenient for those who live here. And with the convenience of Lewis Drug being attached to the clinic, you can easily have you or your child’s medications filled at the pharmacy, making your trip to the doctor’s office seamless and convenient.”

Construction of the clinic began in the Spring of 2021 and is located at 111 N. Cliff Avenue in Harrisburg.

For more information about Sanford Health, visit Sanfordhealth.org.

