Strong start for Hawarden’s Hunter Dekkers at Iowa State

West Sioux alum throws for four touchdowns in his first start at quarterback for Cyclones
Hawarden native makes debut under center
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMES, IA (Dakota News Now) - After a sensational starting debut for Iowa State Hawarden native Hunter Dekkers steps into his home state’s biggest rivalry game trying trying to deliver the Cyclones first victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes in eight years.

After spot duty as a backup the last two years, the West Sioux alum made his first start at quarterback for the Cyclones last Saturday in Ames against Southeast MIssouri State. Dekkers looked sharp, going 25-31 for 293 yards and four touchdowns to lead Iowa State to a 42-10 victory.

It’s a moment Hunter felt ready for after patiently waiting and learning on the bench and said he wasn’t even as nervous as he had anticipated he might be.

Dekkers and the Cyclones visit the Hawkeyes and Kinnick Stadium for the annual CyHawk game on Saturday with kickoff at 3 PM,

