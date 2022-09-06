Summer-like temps return

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Tuesday. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s and low 90s in the east to the upper 90s out west. We may even see a few 100s in south central South Dakota this afternoon! The wind will stay fairly light, but we’ll see it start to switch back to the northeast. The sunny and warm weather will continue through the middle of the week with highs in the 90s and 100s and plenty of sunshine.

By the end of the week, we’ll see a storm system move through causing a few changes. High temperatures will drop around 20°! We’ll be in the low 70s around most of the region for highs Friday. There will also be a chance for a few showers to roll through during the day and could linger into the evening, as well. We’ll get the rain cleared out for Saturday. The weekend is looking pleasant with highs in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Looking ahead to next week, the sunny and dry weather looks to continue! It doesn’t look like it will be as hot, however. Highs look to rise back into the low to mid 80s by the middle of next week.

