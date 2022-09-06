Three-time golfer champ commits to 2022 Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A three-time major champion is the latest golfer to commit to Sanford International.

On Sept. 12-18 at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, high-profile golfer Padraig Harrington will be competing in the Sanford International for the first time, according to a press release from Sanford Health. Harrington is currently ranked second in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. In 12 starts this season on the PGA Tour Champions, Harrington has two victories and eight top-10 performances, including a win at the U.S. Senior Open Championship in June.

A native of Dublin, Ireland, Harrington captured the Open Championship in 2007 and the Open Championship and PGA Championship in 2008. He played on six consecutive European Ryder Cup teams from 1999-2010 and was captain of the European team in 2020.

“With the addition of Padraig, all of the players currently in the top-five of the Charles Schwab Cup standings are competing in this year’s tournament,” said Josh Brewster, tournament director of Sanford International. “Not only will Padraig be a big draw for fans, but this solidifies our field of players as the best on the PGA TOUR Champions this entire year. The Sanford International has become a can’t miss event for the players.”

Tickets to Sanford International are now available for purchase at S anfordInternational.Com .

