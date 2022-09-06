Union members, candidates meet for picnic and open mic session

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -While many union members see each other across the production line or maybe at the construction site, on Labor Day, they met at Terrace Park to enjoy a barbecue and meet local politicians.

Doug Severson is a master behind the grill and as a bricklayer. he’s proud of his work and of being a union member.

“Labor has helped me raise my family, three daughters. Hard work and fair day’s wage,” said Severson.

The gathering was for all union members, from Smithfield employees to electricians, plumbers, and more. BJ Motely of the South Dakota AFL-CIO helped to organize the event for good food and a chance to meet those in or running for office.

“Democrat, republican independent, it doesn’t matter because we represent a whole,” said Motley.

Over a meal, candidate for Minnehaha County Commission Nicole Cauwels heard concerns and discussed the solutions for saving the WH Lyon Fairgrounds, youth mental health services, and eminent domain issues surrounding for-profit companies.

“I do you own a business in Sioux Falls, but I live on the farm, so I can see issues and a broader range or from a wider perspective,” said Cauwels

U.S. Senate Candidate Brian Bengs found common ground and discussed ideas of taxation, healthcare, and term limits.

“I believe that the working class and the middle class have been getting the shaft for far too long,” said Bengs.

For Motley, gathering co-workers and sharing ideas for the future seems like the perfect way to spend labor day.

“Today is a day of appreciation. You know, the labor force decided to recognize the workers by giving them a day off, to enjoy with their families, or just, you know, being around people to communities and things of that sort,” said Motley.

Although all party members were invited to come and speak during the open mic session and hear from constituents, only democratic candidates participated.

