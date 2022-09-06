Youth encourage Sioux Falls officer to try skateboarding

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some kids asked a Sioux Falls police officer if he wanted to try skateboarding, and the experience was caught on camera.

Alisha Powers and her daughter captured the Sioux Falls police officer practicing his skating skills at a local park. The positive encouragement helped the officer persevere, and in a short amount of time, the officer made progress.

The simple invitation created a moment of fun in a day serving the community.

