Youth encourage Sioux Falls officer to try skateboarding

Alisha Powers and her daughter captured this video of a Sioux Falls Police Officer at a local park
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some kids asked a Sioux Falls police officer if he wanted to try skateboarding, and the experience was caught on camera.

Alisha Powers and her daughter captured the Sioux Falls police officer practicing his skating skills at a local park. The positive encouragement helped the officer persevere, and in a short amount of time, the officer made progress.

The simple invitation created a moment of fun in a day serving the community.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

