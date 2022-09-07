AAA: Holiday travel season already looking to be busy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The end of the summer travel season is here with labor day wrapping up, but travel challenges aren’t done yet. Many are already planning their trips for the holidays. and it doesn’t look to be an easy process.

The Sioux Falls Regional Airport is busy with folks just returning from their labor day trips. While it marks the end of the summer season, travel experts warn that the holiday season is already looking to be busy, with travel plans becoming headaches.

AAA is expecting the holiday travel season to be full of challenges for people making trips, especially for those flying.

“We’ve obviously seen airlines cutting back the number of flights due to staffing shortages. That means fewer seats available.” AAA South Dakota spokesperson Shawn Steward said.

Steward said an ongoing lack of pilots is a main cause of flight delays and cancellations. He said because of that, there will be fewer flights to pick from. That means those looking for flights should be planning now by finding available flights and locking in prices.

“The earlier you can get your flights booked, you’ll probably save some money. But you’ll also be able to select the flights you want that fit your needs best.” Steward said.

Steward also said travelers should leave themselves plenty of time to get to and back from their destination.

“As we’ve seen with lots of cancellations, we don’t want you to miss your holiday gathering with your family. So try to schedule in advance.” Steward said.

Steward said that the lack of pilots and flight cancellations aren’t problems that will be fixed any time soon, so travelers will need to be wary of every delay when they book a flight.

