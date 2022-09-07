Avera Medical Minute
Aberdeen airport receives automated bag screening technology

The CT X-ray scanner detects prohibited items by creating a 3-D image for TSA agents to inspect.
The CT X-ray scanner detects prohibited items by creating a 3-D image for TSA agents to inspect.(Dakota News Now)
By Sarah Parkin
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Flying at the Aberdeen Regional Airport just got a little safer.

The airports in Pierre, Watertown and Sioux Falls all have Computed Tomography (CT) equipment to enhance threat detection in baggage. The Aberdeen Regional airport has now joined in.

The CT X-ray scanner arrived in Aberdeen in August. It detects prohibited items, like explosives, by creating a 3-D image for TSA agents to inspect.

”What this allows us to do here in Aberdeen is to screen all the checked baggage for the passengers through a technology solution that is a better threat detection and improve our overall security effectiveness,” said Mark Heisey, South Dakota TSA Federal Security Director.

This means that TSA agents will no longer have to open and physically inspect every checked bag, providing more privacy for passengers.

”On the flight today of 30 or 35 passengers, they may have to open one or two bags. So, it’s a great customer service upgrade for the passengers here in Aberdeen to not have that intrusion into their personal property,” said Heisey.

The CT scanner will also require less TSA agents to operate, which means passengers could get to their gate quicker.

”Traditionally, we’ve had four TSA officers in the back checking each person’s bag by hand. This will take that down to a two or three-person operation now, so it’ll free up another TSA officer for use in the checkpoint,” said Aberdeen Transportation Director Rich Krokel.

The eight TSA agents at the Aberdeen Regional Airport will complete the 48 hours of training on the CT scanner by the end of this month.

