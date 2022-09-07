Another hot day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have another hot and toasty day on tap across the region today! After a little morning fog for some, we’ll see plenty of sunshine. Highs will range from the upper 80s and low 90s in the east to the triple digits out west! The wind should switch around to the south and should remain fairly light today. The humidity will be up, especially in the east, making it feel even hotter. Thursday is looking pretty toasty, as well. Highs should be in the 90s for most of us.

By the end of the week, we’ll see a storm system move through causing a few changes. High temperatures will drop around 20 to 30 degrees! We’ll be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s around most of the region for highs Friday. There will also be a chance for a few showers to roll through during the day and could linger into the evening. The rain will gradually end throughout the day Saturday from west to east. The weekend is looking pleasant with highs in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Looking ahead to next week, the sunny and dry weather looks to continue! It doesn’t look like it will be as hot, however. Highs look to rise back into the low to mid 80s by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.