Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Another hot day

Wednesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Wednesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have another hot and toasty day on tap across the region today! After a little morning fog for some, we’ll see plenty of sunshine. Highs will range from the upper 80s and low 90s in the east to the triple digits out west! The wind should switch around to the south and should remain fairly light today. The humidity will be up, especially in the east, making it feel even hotter. Thursday is looking pretty toasty, as well. Highs should be in the 90s for most of us.

By the end of the week, we’ll see a storm system move through causing a few changes. High temperatures will drop around 20 to 30 degrees! We’ll be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s around most of the region for highs Friday. There will also be a chance for a few showers to roll through during the day and could linger into the evening. The rain will gradually end throughout the day Saturday from west to east. The weekend is looking pleasant with highs in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Looking ahead to next week, the sunny and dry weather looks to continue! It doesn’t look like it will be as hot, however. Highs look to rise back into the low to mid 80s by the middle of next week.

Dakota News Now weather page

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
A suspect is in custody following a standoff with police.
UPDATE: Suspect in custody following standoff with Sioux Falls police
FRANCISCO BENNETT, MUG SHOT
Police: Man asks to ‘borrow’ car and fires shot towards victim in Sioux Falls
DARRIAN JOHNSON, MUG SHOT
Police: SWAT team helps murder suspect surrender without incident in Sioux Falls
An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.
Old coins worth nearly $300,000 found under floorboards

Latest News

South Dakota DSS, Dept. of Health raising awareness for “Avoid Opioid” campaign
The South Dakota Department of Social Services (DSS) and the state Department of Health teamed...
South Dakota raising awareness for new "Avoid Opioid" campaign
Recreational marijuana ballot initiative could be more hotly contested in 2022
The Falls Area Bicyclists held a ride to City Halls tonight for the city's budget hearings in...
Falls Area Bicyclists ride to City Hall for budget meeting