Another outstanding season for Jabari Henry with Canaries

Henry has another great year for the Birds with 29 HR’s
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:13 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries set a record for loss with a final won-loss mark of 33-67. But that didn’t stop veteran Jabari Henry from having another outstanding season where he tied the franchise mark for HR’s in a season with 29 and tied Felix Pagan on the all-time hit list with 416 in his career. This was the 5th season in Sioux Falls for the Florida native who has become one of the most popular players in the 3 decades of teams in Sioux Falls.

