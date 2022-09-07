Attorney General Mark Vargo announces settlement of JUUL youth vaping suit

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo announced a lawsuit would help prevent the e-cigarette company JUUL from marketing to youth and misleading consumers.

South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo announced a $438.5 million agreement in principle between JUUL Labs and 34 states and territories, resolving a two-year bipartisan investigation into the company’s marketing and sales practices.

In addition to the financial terms, the settlement would severely limit JUUL’s marketing and sales practices. South Dakota’s allocation from the settlement is $6,181,829.70.

“This is an important settlement and a good day for South Dakota’s youth,” said South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo. “It is well established that vaping is dangerous for young people, and this action helps ensure that such products are not aimed specifically at them.”

Investigation revealed JUUL marketed to underage users

An investigation revealed that JUUL became a dominant player in the vaping market by willfully marketing to youth, even though its e-cigarettes are both illegal for them to purchase and unhealthy for them to use. The investigation found that JUUL marketed to underage users with launch parties, advertisements using young and trendy-looking models, social media posts, and free samples.

JUUL marketed a technology-focused, sleek design that could be easily concealed and sold its product in flavors known to be attractive to underage users. JUUL also manipulated the chemical composition of its product to make the vapor less harsh on the throats of the young and inexperienced users.

To preserve its young customer base, the investigation found that JUUL relied on age verification techniques that it knew were ineffective. The study revealed that JUUL’s original packaging was misleading in that it did not clearly disclose that it contained nicotine and implied that it had a lower concentration of nicotine than it actually did. Consumers were also misled to believe that consuming one JUUL pod was the equivalent of smoking one pack of combustible cigarettes.

The company also misrepresented that its product was a smoking cessation device without FDA approval to make such claims.

The states and territories are in the process of finalizing and executing the settlement documents, a process that takes approximately 3-4 weeks. The $438.5 million would be paid out over a period of six to ten years, with the amounts paid increasing the longer the company takes to make the payments. If JUUL chooses to extend the payment period up to ten years, the final settlement would reach $476.6 million. Both the financial and injunctive terms exceed any prior agreement JUUL has reached with states to date.

As part of the settlement, JUUL has agreed to refrain from:

• Youth marketing

• Funding education programs

• Depicting persons under age 35 in any marketing

• Use of cartoons

• Paid product placement

• Sale of brand name merchandise

• Sale of flavors not approved by FDA

• Allowing access to websites without age verification on landing page

• Representations about nicotine not approved by FDA

• Misleading representations about nicotine content

• Sponsorships/naming rights

• Advertising in outlets unless 85 percent audience is adult

• Advertising on billboards

• Public transportation advertising

• Social media advertising (other than testimonials by individuals over the age of 35, with no health claims)

• Use of paid influencers

• Direct-to-consumer ads unless age-verified, and

• Free samples.

The agreement also includes sales and distribution restrictions, including where the product may be displayed/accessed in stores, online sales limits, retail sales limits, age verification on all sales, and a retail compliance check protocol.

