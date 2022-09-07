Authorities investigate death of small child in Clark

CLARK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating after discovering the death of a small child near Clark Elementary School on Tuesday.

Officials have yet to release specific details as the Clark Police Department and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation are working together to investigate the small child’s death.

The Clark School District 12-2 posted on Facebook saying an incident occurred after school hours and involved a family whose children attend Clark Elementary School. The post says there is no threat to the students, staff, or community.

Clark Police Chief Jeremy Wellnitz told KWAT News that he would be issuing a formal statement soon. Dakota News Now will update this story when more information is released.

