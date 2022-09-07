Bergen Reilly hopes to play Olympic volleyball after college

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -O’Gorman’s Bergen Reilly got a chance to start for Team USA in the round robin game against Canada Tuesday and she was outstanding. She helped the United State to a 3-0 sweep of Canada after seeing limited action in the first 2 matches that Team USA split. Reilly got the call to join the team in the Dominican Republic Thursday night because the team’s setter had tested positive for COVID.

After Reilly had returned from Tulsa where she helped the Under 19 Team USA win the Pan American Cup in Tulsa, we had a chance to talk about her future which included enrolling at the University of Nebraska after this semester. Are the Olympic games in the Knights’ future?

Bergen says, “And I think that’s the goal after college is to go play overseas a little bit and then hopefully come back and play for the national team.”

Mark says, And hear the national anthem all over again. And be on world-wide television. Bergen says, “Yes it’s crazy to think about that that’s a possibility.”

Bergen will soon be back with her O’Gorman Knights where her goal is to help lead them to another state title.

Bergen will return to her O’Gorman team as soon as she is done in the Dominican Republic where she’s the first high school player to join the Olympic level team in 2 decades! And she certainly proved that she belonged during Tuesday’s win with a great performance.

