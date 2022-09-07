Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Bergen Reilly hopes to play Olympic volleyball after college

Reilly shines for Team USA in Dominican Tuesday night
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -O’Gorman’s Bergen Reilly got a chance to start for Team USA in the round robin game against Canada Tuesday and she was outstanding. She helped the United State to a 3-0 sweep of Canada after seeing limited action in the first 2 matches that Team USA split. Reilly got the call to join the team in the Dominican Republic Thursday night because the team’s setter had tested positive for COVID.

After Reilly had returned from Tulsa where she helped the Under 19 Team USA win the Pan American Cup in Tulsa, we had a chance to talk about her future which included enrolling at the University of Nebraska after this semester. Are the Olympic games in the Knights’ future?

Bergen says, “And I think that’s the goal after college is to go play overseas a little bit and then hopefully come back and play for the national team.”

Mark says, And hear the national anthem all over again. And be on world-wide television. Bergen says, “Yes it’s crazy to think about that that’s a possibility.”

Bergen will soon be back with her O’Gorman Knights where her goal is to help lead them to another state title.

Bergen will return to her O’Gorman team as soon as she is done in the Dominican Republic where she’s the first high school player to join the Olympic level team in 2 decades! And she certainly proved that she belonged during Tuesday’s win with a great performance.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
One person was shot and killed Sunday morning at a home in Arlington, Kingsburg County Steve...
Arlington shooting victim’s name released, DCI declares no threat to public
A suspect is in custody following a standoff with police.
UPDATE: Suspect in custody following standoff with Sioux Falls police
An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.
Old coins worth nearly $300,000 found under floorboards
Governor Noem's comments on pork processing plant spark reactions
Governor Noem’s comments on Sioux Falls pork processing plant spark reaction

Latest News

SDSU edges Chicago State in 5-setter at Sanford Pentagon Tuesday night
SDSU edges Chicago State in college volleyball at Pentagon in 5-setter
Washington and Lincoln get AA Volleyball victories Tuesday night
Washington and Lincoln get AA Volleyball victories Tuesday night
Lincoln sweeps Jefferson in HS Soccer doubleheader
Lincoln sweeps Jefferson in HS Soccer doubleheader
Two former Packers are excited to face former team as members of the Vikings
Two former Packers are excited to face old team as Vikings