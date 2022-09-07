Blake Shelton to perform at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As part of his Honky Tonk Tour, Blake Shelton is scheduled to perform at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

You might know Blake Shelton from his songs titled “God’s Country,” “Boys ‘Round Here,” and “Lonely Tonight,” among some of his hits. You can watch Blake Shelton take the stage in Sioux Falls on Friday, February 17, with special guests Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.

With tickets on sale Friday, September 16, which can be purchased here.

