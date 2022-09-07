Avera Medical Minute
Blake Shelton to perform at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Country superstar Blake Shelton brings his “Friends and Heroes 2021” tour to the North...
Country superstar Blake Shelton brings his “Friends and Heroes 2021” tour to the North Charleston Coliseum on Sept. 16.(North Charleston Coliseum)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As part of his Honky Tonk Tour, Blake Shelton is scheduled to perform at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

You might know Blake Shelton from his songs titled “God’s Country,” “Boys ‘Round Here,” and “Lonely Tonight,” among some of his hits. You can watch Blake Shelton take the stage in Sioux Falls on Friday, February 17, with special guests Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.

With tickets on sale Friday, September 16, which can be purchased here.

