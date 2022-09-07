Avera Medical Minute
Death by smoke inhalation ruled a homicide in Sioux Falls

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls officers say they just received autopsy results from an arson case from July 17, 2022, that reveal a homicide took place in Sioux Falls.

Reports from July 17 reveal the suspect had argued with some people in an apartment in northwest Sioux Falls. The suspect decided to start a fire in the hallway and then went back to the apartment. Four other people in the apartment exited safely with minor injuries. However, the suspect and the 53-year-old victim could not escape the building in a timely manner.

Responding personnel transported the victim and suspect to a hospital in Minneapolis for treatment. The victim, Charice Admire, died as a result of smoke inhalation the next day, July 18. Clemens said officers know who the 34-year-old female suspect is. Since the suspect is still recovering in the hospital, charges and arrests have not yet been made.

Clemens said he is not sure why the results from the autopsy conducted out of Ramsy County were only finalized months later. However, the outcome of these results shows that this incident would technically make this the first homicide of 2022 in the area.

